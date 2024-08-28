Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Stephen(Steven) Johnston Buys 244,910 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen(Steven) Johnston bought 244,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.95 ($12.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,396,134.50 ($2,970,361.15).

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Suncorp Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.