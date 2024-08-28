Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 569,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,191,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Specifically, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $66,000.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
Further Reading
