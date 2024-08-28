Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 735,841,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 275,982,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Supply@ME Capital

(Get Free Report)

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.