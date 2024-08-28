Suzanne Michelle Kitts Sells 1,513 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) VP Suzanne Michelle Kitts sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $18,579.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $300.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

