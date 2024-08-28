Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 169,772 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

Shares of SG stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $38.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

