Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Nicolas Jammet Sells 169,767 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,565.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,044,434.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $76,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SG

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.