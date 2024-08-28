Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLVM opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

