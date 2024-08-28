Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 32,678 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 32,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $419,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 9,819 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $125,879.58.

On Wednesday, August 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,699 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $47,347.20.

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $493,441.56.

On Friday, August 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $275,520.70.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of SNCR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.