Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sassine Ghazi Sells 10,293 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synopsys stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,944,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synopsys by 65.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $9,006,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

