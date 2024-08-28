T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 111,882 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $204.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 108.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

