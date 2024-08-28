T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 2,706 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $204.11.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

