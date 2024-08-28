T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

