Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.11 and last traded at $93.28. Approximately 33 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.38.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 3.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98.
About Taiyo Yuden
Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.
