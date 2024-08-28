Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

