Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tanger by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

