Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Tanger traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 190974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Institutional Trading of Tanger
Tanger Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.
Tanger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
