Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.00

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.