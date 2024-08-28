TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

