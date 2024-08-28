TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.44

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,033,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after buying an additional 467,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

