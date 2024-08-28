TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEL. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

