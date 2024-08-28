Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Teekay Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TK opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 135.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

