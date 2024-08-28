Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Teekay Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:TK opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
