Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Trading Down 50%

Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Tele Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Tele Group Company Profile

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns.

Featured Articles

