Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $471.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $425.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.15. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

