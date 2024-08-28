Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 54,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 63,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.
