Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $142,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $9,625,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $5,085,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

