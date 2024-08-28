Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

