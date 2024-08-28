Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CAO Julie C. Knecht Sells 7,764 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

