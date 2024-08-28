Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Shanon J. Leonard Sells 2,816 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.