Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $947,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $168.59 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

