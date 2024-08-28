Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Textron were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,475,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

