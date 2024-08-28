Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

