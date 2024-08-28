TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$42.75 and last traded at C$42.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

TFF Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.00.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers.

