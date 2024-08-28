The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.
