The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $31,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 211,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

