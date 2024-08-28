The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $295.51

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.51 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 280.50 ($3.70). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 284.80 ($3.76), with a volume of 21,496 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.19. The company has a market capitalization of £52.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,017.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get The Character Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Character Group

In related news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.64), for a total value of £55,200 ($72,794.41). Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.