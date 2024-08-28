The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.