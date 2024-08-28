The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of C$205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.50 million.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$136.39 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total transaction of C$1,318,575.45. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.