The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of C$205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.50 million.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$136.39 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total transaction of C$1,318,575.45. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.