The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of C$205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.50 million.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$136.39 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
