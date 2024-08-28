The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.