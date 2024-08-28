The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.