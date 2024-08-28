The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR opened at $243.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

