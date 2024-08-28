The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 54,100 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JOE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

