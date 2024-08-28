The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 54,100 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
St. Joe Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE JOE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
