The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 97,200 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JOE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in St. Joe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

