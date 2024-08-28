The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $215.57. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

