The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.