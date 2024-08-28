Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.