Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67.
About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
