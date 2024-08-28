Thomas Robert Szoke Sells 5,000 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $237,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get authID alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $76,238.12.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. authID Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 204.12% and a negative net margin of 6,689.18%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.