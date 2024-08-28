Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

