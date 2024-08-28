TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of TopBuild worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $391.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.12. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

