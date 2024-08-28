Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.27.

TSE:TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.67 and a 12-month high of C$86.89. The firm has a market cap of C$141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

