Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

