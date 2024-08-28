Torrid (CURV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $710.62 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

